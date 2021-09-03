A 14-year-old Red Lake-area youth is to appear in court later this month on a charge of impaired driving.
Provincial police said they arrested a Poplar Hill First Nation youth in the early morning of July 30 after following up on a complaint.
Police said in a news release Wednesday the youth was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams. No other charges were announced.
The youth, who is not being named due to being under age 18, is to appear in court on Sept. 16. The charge has not been proven in court.
