A 17-year-old southern Ontario man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the November shooting death of a Thunder Bay man.
Police officers responded to reports of possible shots being fired at a residence in the 200 block of West Amelia Street just after midnight on Nov. 4, 2021.
First responders found a man with injuries sustained in an apparent shooting. The victim, 31-year-old Conrad Joseph Bannon, died from his injuries at the scene.
The major crimes unit became involved in the investigation and a 17-year-old man from Cambridge, Ont., was identified as a suspect.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for the young person.
The teenager was found and arrested in Cambridge on Tuesday and appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay via video from the Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
He remains in custody with a future court date.
Arrangements are also being made to transport the suspect to Thunder Bay for his next court appearance.
Anyone with any information that could help police in this probe is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200 or they can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
