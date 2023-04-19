Two Toronto teenagers are accused of drug trafficking in Thunder Bay after a police raid on Sunday, city police say.
Officers first went to a home in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South just before 6 a.m., then later raided it just before 4 p.m.
Fentanyl, cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were seized, police claim.
The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, are each accused of trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Neither accused can be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Both were expected to appear in bail court on Monday of this week. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
