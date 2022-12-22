Seven teenagers have been charged with assault in relation to an incident at a north-side high school last week.
Thunder Bay police learned an assault had taken place on Dec. 12 involving multiple assailants and a 15-year-old victim, who was a high school student.
An initial assault happened across the street from Hammarskjold High School near Oak Avenue. A second assault happened within a bathroom at the school a short time later. The second assault also involved several attackers.
The victim was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for evaluation and treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious, say police.
A school resource officer became involved in the investigation, which is ongoing, and several suspects were identified.
Seven people have since been arrested. They include three 14-year-old females, a 15-year-old female, two 15-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male. They have all been charged with assault.
The identities of the accused persons cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All the charged youths have been released with conditions and future court dates.
