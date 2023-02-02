Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre has appointed a temporary chief executive officer while the facility seeks a permanent replacement in the position.
Dean Osmond is a familiar face in Sioux Lookout, having previously worked at the hospital for more than 30 years in various capacities, including charge nurse and chief operating officer.
Osmond assumed his new position on Wednesday, the hospital said in a news release. He replaces Douglas Semple, who resigned as CEO last month after less than a year in the position.
