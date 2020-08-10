Provincial police are reminding Terrace Bay residents to keep their vehicles locked at night following a spate of car hopping.
Police said various items were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Terrace Heights, Parkway Place and Pine Street neighbourhoods between July 18-25.
“Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key,” a provincial news release said Sunday. “Never leave your vehicle unattended while it’s running.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.