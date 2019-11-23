The lawyer representing the former mayor of Thunder Bay and his wife against extortion allegations spent the first part of his cross-examination on Friday questioning the alleged victim about inconsistencies in his testimony.
Keith and Marisa Hobbs and Mary Voss are facing extortion charges for allegedly coercing an individual to purchase a house for Voss in exchange for not disclosing criminal allegations to the police in the fall of 2016.
The first week of the trial wrapped with Toronto-based lawyer Brian Greenspan conducting his cross-examination of the alleged victim, who cannot be named because of a publication ban.
Greenspan sparred with the alleged victim about discrepancies between his testimony Friday at the Thunder Bay Courthouse and testimony given in a preliminary hearing last year.
The lawyer also grew frustrated with the alleged victim’s long and rambling answers.
At least twice, Justice Fletcher Dawson asked the witness to just answer the questions for the efficiency of the trial.
Greenspan questioned the alleged victim about his statement to the police that he never had a business relationship with the Hobbs’. Greenspan questioned how the couple came to the alleged victim with a business problem and asked for advice and that the alleged victim wrote a letter on their behalf in the matter.
He texted Marisa Hobbs that he was happy to write the letter.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she replied.
“Zero fee. I owe my friends,” texted the alleged victim.
Greenspan also suggested in his cross-examination that the ex-mayor and his wife never asked the alleged victim for money but that he offered it to them.
