Jehan Zaib was surprised to learn that her three post-secondary children required a COVID-19 test before they can return to their campuses in Toronto and Ottawa after the Christmas break.
When Zaib called the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s Assessment Centre, she was told she had to contact a private lab for the COVID testing because the hospital testing is for individuals presenting with COVID-19 symptoms.
When Zaib called North Stream Rapid Labs, she was informed the cost would be $499 per test, (plus taxes) with results in 24 hours.
