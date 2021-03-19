The demand for COVID-19 testing in Thunder Bay is decreasing as new cases continue to emerge in the Northwest.
On Thursday, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said the testing volume average for this week is 300 to 350 per day compared to 400 per day last week.
The hospital reported 41 COVID-positive patients admitted with 11 of them in the intensive care unit.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
