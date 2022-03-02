With COVID-19 restrictions and mandates easing in Ontario, there still appears to be apprehension with cross-border travel by land at the Pigeon River border.
Testing mandates have eased from full polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which could take days for a result, to antigen testing that takes minutes.
According to the Government of Canada website, as of Feb. 28, re-entry to Canada for fully vaccinated travellers requires “proof of a professionally administered or an observed antigen test taken outside of Canada no more than one day before your scheduled flight or entry to Canada by land or water.”
The problem at the Pigeon River crossing is there is limited PCR testing available and no antigen testing as of yet.
“It hasn’t changed, really,” said Jaime Spry, manager of Ryden’s Border Store. “They still have to test to go home, which means it still has to be by someone (certified to perform the test).”
He said free PCR tests are available at the Grand Portage clinic with results in about 30 minutes.
However, booking a test must be done one month in advance, says Krysten Flett, a registered nurse at Grand Portage Clinic. The clinic is testing only 17 people per day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each week with absolutely no walk-ins.
Their testing clinics have been booked to capacity.
“It changed nothing. We are not seeing many Canadians coming through,” said Spry.
“People aren’t going to want to come down and have to do a test and . . . a lot of people, I think, are very worried about coming out. What if they come down and they test positive? What if they come down and get COVID? It’s just not changing anything.”
He added, “The only way things are going to change is when they drop testing completely, to return to your own country, like you can do if you’re a U.S. citizen. You test to go into Canada, but when you come back to the U.S., the border guard says, ‘welcome home,’ and you go through. You don’t have to test to come home.”
Spry said hiring a nurse or certified official to administer antigen tests at Ryden’s Border Store is unattainable. Attempts to work with the State of Minnesota to set up an antigen testing centre at the Ryden’s site is unresolved. Staffing is also a concern along with low customer traffic in the store.
“For now, we are waiting and just going to see if they’re just going to drop the testing overall, which we would hope for,” he said.
Meanwhile, the border store is seeing some Canadians who are travelling across Pigeon River for day trips just to pick up packages or to visit Grand Portage Casino, and are willing to have the tests and return home.
“We are seeing some, but nowhere near what would be normal,” said Spry, adding that package arrivals have also slowed.
“We’ve been kind of stuck. I mean, it’s still way less than it used to be. We used to see anywhere from 500 to 800 packages a day. We’re not even close to that. It hasn’t started to pick up much. I mean, certain days are better than others, I guess.”
Spry says people that are getting packages are either the ones that are willing to come down and take the test, they’re a business that can come and pick up for themselves or they’re going through one of the two companies that are picking up for individuals.
Visit the Government of Canada website at www.travel.gc.ca/travel-covid for more information on testing requirements for returning to Canada. For more information or to book a PCR test at the Grand Portage Clinic, call 218-475-2235.
