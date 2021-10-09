For 24 years, the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association has helped the Salvation Army prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
“It’s an opportunity for us to give back to the community,” said Kevin Anderson, a city firefighter and association member. “We’re on the frontlines every day. . . . We see the need firsthand.”
The firefighters association provides the food for the meal, helps with preparations like potato-peeling and will serve the takeout dinners on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the Salvation Army’s Journey to Life centre on Cumberland Street.
There will be a drive-thru and walk-up option to pick up the meal that will include turkey, stuffing, vegetables and a dessert.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic there won’t be a dine-in option again this year.
“This dinner is only possible because of our partnership with the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association and their families who take time out of their own festivities to help their neighbours,” said Gary Ferguson, executive director of The Salvation Army community and residential services, in a news release.
Anyone in need or feeling lonely this holiday weekend is welcome to come pick up a meal to enjoy at home.
