The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre became operational on Tuesday, to enhance the protection of all patients, staff and community members.
Established by a collaboration between the hospital and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the assessment centre is located in the parking lot outside the emergency entrance.
“Because the assessment centre is a separate space, it reduces the risk of infection spread and eases pressure on the emergency department,” said Tracie Smith, a senior director at the hospital, in a news release.
