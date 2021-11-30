Good start

From left, United Way of Thunder Bay chief executive officer Albert

Brule, Intercity Industrial’s Craig Urquhart and general manager

Carolyne Leroux and Jodie Wilson, the United Way’s director of

philanthropy and community engagement, celebrate a pledge by

Intercity Industrial to match Giving Tuesday donations to the United

Way up to $10,000.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

Craig Urquhart is hoping to inspire businesses and individuals in

Thunder Bay to give back to the community by pledging up to $10,000

in matching donations to the United Way today for Giving Tuesday.

“We see poverty everywhere in the city,” said Urquhart, the president

of Intercity Industrial Supply. “We know it’s impacting so many

people, so many families so this is just our way of giving back what

we can and encouraging others to do the same thing.”

Urquhart made the pledge on Monday at the United Way of Thunder Bay

offices and director of philanthropy and community engagement, Jodie

Wilson, said they’re fortunate to have corporate leaders like

Intercity Industrial Supply that want to see the community thrive.

Giving Tuesday is a global event and comes after the consumers-driven

Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Wilson said the United Way’s fundraising campaign is focused on

standing together united on issues of poverty from homelessness and

hunger to mental health and addiction.

“It’s the season of giving right now, but the United Way works for

people in the community 365 days of the year,” said Wilson, adding

people are struggling with the rising cost of living.

“Do they use money for rent to keep a roof over their head or can

they spend that money on food — it’s really difficult,” she said.

“People are making hard choices right now. The cost of living is

going up and not everyone’s wages are going up to match that. People

are hungry.”

United Way of Thunder Bay chief executive officer Albert Brule said

their annual fundraising campaign is going well but this last month

is critical.

“So much of the support we generate year after year comes in the last

four to five weeks of the year,” he said.

The United Way is also kicking off its Gifts that Give Back auction,

open now until Dec. 13 at 32auctions.com/giftsthatgiveback.

Individuals can bid on 50 packages including Persians for a year, a

five-course cooking class, local pottery and handmade charcuterie

boards.