Craig Urquhart is hoping to inspire businesses and individuals in
Thunder Bay to give back to the community by pledging up to $10,000
in matching donations to the United Way today for Giving Tuesday.
“We see poverty everywhere in the city,” said Urquhart, the president
of Intercity Industrial Supply. “We know it’s impacting so many
people, so many families so this is just our way of giving back what
we can and encouraging others to do the same thing.”
Urquhart made the pledge on Monday at the United Way of Thunder Bay
offices and director of philanthropy and community engagement, Jodie
Wilson, said they’re fortunate to have corporate leaders like
Intercity Industrial Supply that want to see the community thrive.
Giving Tuesday is a global event and comes after the consumers-driven
Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Wilson said the United Way’s fundraising campaign is focused on
standing together united on issues of poverty from homelessness and
hunger to mental health and addiction.
“It’s the season of giving right now, but the United Way works for
people in the community 365 days of the year,” said Wilson, adding
people are struggling with the rising cost of living.
“Do they use money for rent to keep a roof over their head or can
they spend that money on food — it’s really difficult,” she said.
“People are making hard choices right now. The cost of living is
going up and not everyone’s wages are going up to match that. People
are hungry.”
United Way of Thunder Bay chief executive officer Albert Brule said
their annual fundraising campaign is going well but this last month
is critical.
“So much of the support we generate year after year comes in the last
four to five weeks of the year,” he said.
The United Way is also kicking off its Gifts that Give Back auction,
open now until Dec. 13 at 32auctions.com/giftsthatgiveback.
Individuals can bid on 50 packages including Persians for a year, a
five-course cooking class, local pottery and handmade charcuterie
boards.
