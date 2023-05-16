Things are buzzing at The Hive as people of all ages discover the art of pottery.
The studio, located in the strip mall at Algoma and Pearl streets, provides a place in Thunder Bay where people can relax with local beer, wine, coffee, tea and pastries while creating their art pieces.
When owner, Tyler Breukelman, learned that the former DIY Pottery Studio was available after the original owners moved back to the East Coast, he jumped at the opportunity and rebranded the business as The Hive. By Feb. 1 this year, he says he “had the keys in hand.”
“People are very enthusiastic now about getting out and doing something different and trying something different,” Breukelman said. “So offering creative space like that is definitely a benefit to the community. You can pick whatever you want and you can paint it however you want and it’s very intriguing to lots of people because they can make it their own.”
The main focus for Breukelman was keeping his supply chain localized to provide his customers with food, drinks and pottery pieces.
“We work with two or three local bakeries for snacks and we have the Chocolate Cow here as well,” he said. “We get our coffee from Rose N Crantz Roasting Co., and we get all of our teas from the International House of Tea. Sleeping Giant and Dawson Trail Brewery are here with their local beers, and we are licensed as well to serve liquor.
“On the pottery side of things, we’re up to about eight or nine local pottery makers that make us blank pieces. We purchase pieces from them, put them on our shelves and our customers can paint them however they see fit.”
Breukelman added that the local connections took the business to another level.
“I’ve learned so much from them and built great relationships and collaborations that our customers come in and see,” he said.
Breukelman hopes to expand the pottery workshops that some of his contributing potters have been teaching. Typically a two-day workshop, people can build their own coffee mug from start to finish through a template and guidance from the potters.
The piece is fired in one of two on-site kilns that are in operation every day. The next day is reserved for painting and glazing.
“We have a potter, Katie Lemieux, who creates little figurines and we’re working on doing some workshops with her,” he said.
“We’re also working with Sleeping Giant Brewery for an event in June around Father’s Day to paint your own beer sign. We have lots of ideas that we’re throwing around and are slowly working them into how we’re doing things.”
The studio has been popular for children and adults and Breukelman hopes to entice interest from different groups.
“We’re hoping to get involved with the school boards to start getting some classrooms in,” he said. “We’re also looking at getting into the long-term care homes by actually bringing the pottery and the experience to them and doing an off-site. It would be half a day with them where they can paint their own piece and have a little bit of fun, too.”
Breukelman says The Hive name represents his vision for the studio, which will eventually branch out to include other art workshops such as canvas painting, felt and beadwork.
“When you’re in here, you’re busy like a bee painting and creating,” he said.
