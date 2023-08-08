Three vehicles, a trailer and tree pruning equipment were reported stolen at an industrial site in Nipigon over the weekend.
Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to two reports of theft on Friday and Saturday at the industrial site where it was discovered the vehicles were missing.
The suspected thieves also caused damage to other vehicles and removed a catalytic converter from another vehicle.
An investigation led to police recovering two side-by-side utility vehicles, a truck, a trailer and some of the tree pruning equipment.
Members of the Nipigon OPP are seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation. If anyone has any information, they are welcome to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.