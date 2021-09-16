Greenstone provincial police are asking motorists to make sure their vehicles are locked when not in use following a rash of thefts over the past six weeks.
“Auto theft and theft from vehicles can be prevented by following some simple steps,” a provincial news release said Wednesday.
In addition to ensuring vehicles are locked, those steps include parking vehicles in well-lit areas, not leaving valuables in plain view and not leaving vehicles unattended when the engine is running, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.