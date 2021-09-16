Greenstone provincial police are asking motorists to make sure their vehicles are locked when not in use following a rash of thefts over the past six weeks.

“Auto theft and theft from vehicles can be prevented by following some simple steps,” a provincial news release said Wednesday.

In addition to ensuring vehicles are locked, those steps include parking vehicles in well-lit areas, not leaving valuables in plain view and not leaving vehicles unattended when the engine is running, police said.