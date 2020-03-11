A sure sign that spring is in the air is the arrival of icebreakers that work to free up harbour ice.
Next week, the U.S. Coast Guard Alder will be in the Thunder Bay port for a few days to break up the ice inside the harbour in preparation for the opening of the 2020-2021 navigation season beginning on March 25.
Guy Jarvis, the Thunder Bay Port of Authority harbour master, says navigation season traditionally opens on March 25 each year when the Sault Ste. Marie locks — the Soo locks — open for ship passage.
