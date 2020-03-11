Days away

Canadian Steamship Lines lakers, from left, the CSL Niagara, CSL St. Laurent and the CSL Welland are just days away from being cut loose from their winter home at Keefer Terminal. The three will begin loading with grain a few days prior to March 25 when the Soo locks open for the 2020-2021 navigation season.

 Sandi Krasowski

A sure sign that spring is in the air is the arrival of icebreakers that work to free up harbour ice.

Next week, the U.S. Coast Guard Alder will be in the Thunder Bay port for a few days to break up the ice inside the harbour in preparation for the opening of the 2020-2021 navigation season beginning on March 25.

Guy Jarvis, the Thunder Bay Port of Authority harbour master, says navigation season traditionally opens on March 25 each year when the Sault Ste. Marie locks — the Soo locks — open for ship passage.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

