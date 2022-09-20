Fifty-kilometre winds hit the island from the northwest for several days last week, allowing many other chores to be completed, as pleasure boats were nowhere to be seen.
Living on an island for the summer is an exercise in adjusting to changing times and seasons. There is a sense of peace through it all as you watch wildlife continuing to thrive and prosper with the abundance of berries.
The annual migration of the bear to our island is now complete as we see paw prints in the black sands along with a friendly mink swimming between the docks.
Working gently to close up parts of the facility used for programming, we are preparing for next season with more interpretive venues and opportunities.
The long weekend at the lighthouse island, situated on the east side of Black Bay some 43 km away from Thunder Bay, saw many visitors.
Sailboats, motor cruisers and fishing vessels all showed up with around 50 people in tow. This included local tourists from the regular charter who had an opportunity to see another tourist attraction, the Viking Cruise Lines vessel.
During the weekend many of the visitors were busy taking in a sauna, sunbathing on the Black Sands Beach or walking the trails around the island. It’s through these experiences that people come to commune with nature, explore new territory and relax.
For one sailboat crew who was upon Bella, they all set to work collecting on Sunday morning cutting wood. One team felled the tree, and another team performed as cutters and stackers. They spent a couple of hours making sure that cut wood was available to other boaters and visitors.
When you witness this support for the island, it makes everything worthwhile. The acknowledgment of effort required to keep a place like this open for visitors is appreciated. Especially for the people who come next.
The reward for their labour was a huge display of Northern Lights that slipped its way over the tops of the forest and took more and more of the sky as time went on.
Pictures of the boats moored in the harbour with the dancing lightshow, made for exciting campfire talk.
As the season starts to close, it’s wonderful to look at some of the things that were created this year, such as new picnic tables and benches for visitors. These furnishings help visitors sit and enjoy a picnic lunch.
Gail Palko and her crew had a wonderful picnic lunch at the boathouse. I managed to try some Thunder Oak cheese, which was a treat from the mainland. They had come to enjoy the long weekend and met many other people.
The sail boaters had set up a tournament with wooden spittle’s called Molkky, a game from Finland. Like lawn bowling but with a few twists, that was easy to pick up and fun to play.
Now the weekend has finished, the beach and grounds are tidied up and we are ready for other adventurers.
This week will take advantage of the calm weather to accomplish more chores, and expect to see more visitors on Thursday and Sunday with the charter boat.
Time to enjoy the warm breeze, the quiet solitude and beautiful vistas that Porphyry Island provides.
