A Thunder Bay business has been the victim of fraud in a scam that is being warned about by the city police.
The business was contacted by someone that claimed to be a supplier with an order of merchandise for the business. The fraudulent individual had information about the business, its operations and the name of the manager.
The business was told specific information about the order and that it could not be shipped until a payment was made.
