It wasn’t a typical golf tournament at Whitewater Golf Club on Friday, as 3,000 golf balls were poured from a hovering Wisk Air helicopter several feet over the putting green.
The spectacle was part of a fundraising endeavour during the Keeping Dustin Barr’s Dreams Alive Charity Memorial Golf Tournament. Organizer, Dustin Wilson, Barr’s former golf instructor, said the COVID-19 pandemic made it a touch and go situation for the tournament but easing provincial restrictions cleared a path for the event to take place.
“It’s been an incredible few weeks and a lot of emotions are going to run high today,” said Wilson. “We haven’t even had the funeral yet.”
