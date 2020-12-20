With close to half the total amount of votes in this year’s Tbaytel for Good campaign, Keewatin Public School students earned the cash needed to purchase snowshoes for its students.
With 27,005 votes, the Kenora-area community rallied around the school, which received the highest number of votes landing them a $5,000 community fund grant from Tbaytel to buy 50 sets of snowshoes for the primary and junior grades.
The students can use the snowshoes on the Mink Bay Trails, located right behind Keewatin Public School.
“Our staff, students and parents are so excited that we’re able to add this activity to our Forest School programming, and we know the kids are going to have a great time adventuring on their brand new snowshoes,” said Shayla Smith, co-chairperson of the Keewatin Public School parent council, in a news release late last month. “We are completely overwhelmed by the support we received from everyone who came out and voted for us and so thankful to the Tbaytel for Good Community Fund, without which we would not have been able to afford the snowshoes this year.”
Cat Lake First Nation also received a $5,000 community fund grant for its community hockey rink.
Hundreds of children in the community compete in broomball and hockey and with this funding, the youth will be building new, treated boards with the rest of the community for the rink.
Two $2,000 grants were also given in this year’s campaign.
Students at Pope John Paul II School will use their $2,000 for their project making homemade care packages for expectant mothers in need of some help. The money will be used to buy sewing machines and materials so the students can make clothing and essential items for newborns.
The Canadian Mental Health Association will receive the other $2,000 grant for musical instruments for its Safe Bed program in Kenora.
The residential program is for individuals over the age of 16 in mental health and addiction crisis. Musical instruments will be purchased with the money to help clients in their recovery journey.
More than 58,700 votes were cast between Nov. 9 and 20 and the winners were announced virtually on Monday.
“Just as in years past, we are always so inspired by the diversity and innovation of the projects Tbaytel for Good will help," said Jamie Smith, Tbaytel communication co-ordinator.
