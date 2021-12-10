A 39-year-old Hearst man was charged with drug-trafficking Monday after provincial police seized more than $17,000 worth of hydromorphone pills on a downtown street.
Police said the accused was charged around 1:30 p.m. after officers arrested a man on George Street.
In addition to the trafficking offence, Joel Carrier was charged with obstructing a police officer, a provincial news release said.
Carrier is to appear in Hearst court on Jan. 19, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.