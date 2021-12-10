A 39-year-old Hearst man was charged with drug-trafficking Monday after provincial police seized more than $17,000 worth of hydromorphone pills on a downtown street.

Police said the accused was charged around 1:30 p.m. after officers arrested a man on George Street.

In addition to the trafficking offence, Joel Carrier was charged with obstructing a police officer, a provincial news release said.

Carrier is to appear in Hearst court on Jan. 19, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.