As the snow finally melts and litter is revealed across Thunder Bay, Spring Up to Clean Up began Tuesday with a cleanup in the area surrounding city hall.
Every spring, the month-long campaign encourages businesses, schools and individuals to register for a cleanup kit with EcoSuperior and head out in their neighbourhood and pick up the litter along the streets, sidewalks, back lanes and parks.
“Without this program, the litter would be left here and it would degrade further,” said Jesse Hamilton, Rethinking Waste program co-ordinator with EcoSuperior. “That pollutes both our land and water.”
Hamilton added the spring cleanup program, now in its 26th year, is also important to show the community they can make a difference and take action.
The most common type of litter found in Thunder Bay is cigarette butts — more than 4,500 were picked up by volunteers last year.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic, personal protective equipment like masks and gloves can be found littered on the ground.
Hamilton said more than 120 pieces of PPE were cleaned up during last year’s Spring Up to Clean Up.
Another commonly found form of litter is food packaging from to-go containers to plastic bags and cups.
Anyone interested in doing their own cleanup can register at ecosuperior.org for a free cleanup kit. Participants can enter contests, including photo and poster contests, for the chance to win prizes.
Lee Amelia, waste diversion co-ordinator with the City of Thunder Bay, said cleanups don’t have to be long — 20 minutes of picking up litter can make a big difference.
“Litter is one of the visible things that brings down the environment and city pride,” he said. “It really turns everyone’s opinion around when you’re walking around and don’t see litter everywhere.”
Last year, 11,000 people participated in the Spring Up to Clean Up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.