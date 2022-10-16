Speeders were the worst offenders over the long weekend on roads patrolled by provincial police.
Police said OPP officers handed out more than 5,100 speeding tickets over the three-day enforcement blitz, as well as about 115 tickets for stunt driving. Stunt driving refers to motoring at more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
As well, four crashes claimed the lives of five people, including a pedestrian.
Of the nearly 8,100 offences in total, 153 applied to drivers who were charged with being impaired by drugs or alcohol, a provincial news release said.
Another 318 were ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt, it added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.