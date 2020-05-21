Debbie Legros was a happy shopper at the Adult and Teen Challenge Super Thrift store on Wednesday.
Legros had been a regular shopper at the Johnson Avenue thrift shop before it was closed due to COVID-19 restriction.
“It feels great to see our customers again. Over the years, they have grown to be our family and it is nice to see my fellow workers,” Serafina Mammoliti of Teen Challenge Super Thrift store told The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday.
Super Thrift has put in a number of protocols to protect shoppers and staff from COVID-19.
As soon as you walk in, a staff member opens the door and sprays hand sanitizer on customers hands. Carts are cleaned and sanitized, as well. All staff wear masks and the tills have plastic screens. Change rooms and washrooms are closed for the time being.
“We have had a lot of great response,” said Mammoliti. “People were very happy to see us open . . . and I believe we need thrift stores in the city for affordable clothes.”
