December’s Thunder Bay 50/50 jackpot has passed the $1-million mark, which makes this the largest prize since the draw began this year.
The grand prize will be drawn on Dec. 31, with the jackpot expected to grow even more.
“When I saw the jackpot surpass a million dollars, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” says Glenn Craig, president and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, in a news release.
“Not only are we going to make someone a millionaire, but these funds will really make a difference for our hospital. The equipment being purchased with these dollars will give our staff and front-line workers the tools they need to provide the best possible patient experience.”
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 30 to be eligible for the grand prize draw on Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.