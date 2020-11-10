The Thunder Bay area now has 15 active cases of COVID-19, bringing the district to its highest numbers since April.
On Monday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported three new cases, with one person having no known exposure contact and the other two people listed as having close contact in the exposure category. They are all self-isolating.
On Saturday, seven new cases were announced by the health unit, with one of those listed as travel related and the others listed as infected by close contact. Those individuals are self-isolating.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
