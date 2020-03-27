There are so far no confirmed cases of the dreaded COVID-19 in Thunder Bay, but the results from 132 tests for the deadly virus are still on the way, health officials say.
Dr. Stewart Kennedy, COVID-19 incident manager for Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, say they are working under the assumption that there are undiagnosed cases of the coronavirus in the city.
Nearly 300 tests have been conducted, which have so far given 163 results that were all clear of the virus. The rest of the results are still pending.
