The Thunder Bay Art Gallery will be reopening today, but one of their popular annual fundraising events won’t be happening this year.
The gallery announced the reopening in a media release on Monday, confirming an extension of the Lakehead University Student Exhibitions until July 5. The popular LU exhibitions were only open to the public for one week before the temporary closure of the gallery on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout the gallery’s closure the exhibition remained on our walls and we held out hope that we could hold it over. We thank the Lakehead University visual art faculty and students for making it possible to present this exciting student work and hope the community will visit in the short time that the show is available,” said gallery director Sharon Godwin.
New protocols will be in place to protect both visitors and staff, following government guidelines, including social distancing, reduced visitor capacity, and hand sanitizing stations.
Last week, the The Thunder Bay Art Gallery announced the cancellation of the 2020 Garden Tour that was to take place on July 19. In a press release the gallery said it was a difficult decision to cancel the annual tour but look forward to return next year to celebrate the events 25th anniversary.
In the last 10 years, the garden tour has raised more than $100,000 to support education and exhibition programming. The loss of the funds raised through the event is a concern for the gallery the release stated. To commemorate the event, a special Garden Tour T-shirt promotion will take place.
People can pre-order a Garden Tour T-shirt on the gallery’s website at www.theag.ca/garden-tour. Shirts will be ready for pickup at the gallery starting on July 13 and the promotion will run until July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.