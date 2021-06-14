Thunder Bay has been recognized for encouraging active, healthy living with a Silver Bicycle Friendly Community Award.
The award is given by the Share the Road Cycling Coalition and the Canadian Automobile Association.
Mayor Bill Mauro said he’s proud Thunder Bay has been recognized as a bicycle-friendly city.
“Cycling not only helps people maintain an active lifestyle, but it can go a long way towards reducing (greenhouse gas) emissions,” he said, in a news release. “Thank you to those members of city administration, along with those from the cycling community who have brought us to where we are today.”
Mauro encourages the community to explore the bike routes available in the city.
The Share the Road Cycling Coalition assesses bike-friendliness using what they call the four Es: engineering, education, encouragement and evaluation/planning.
“This award is a great affirmation of the work undertaken to improve our network and the experience of those who use it,” said Darrik Smith, the mobility co-ordinator for the city. “As we continue moving forward with our active transportation plan and building on improvements, we thank all those who have helped make Thunder Bay a more mobile place.”
Details about the city’s active transportation network can be viewed online at thunderbay.ca/activetransportation.
— Filed from Jodi Lundmark
