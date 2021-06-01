People 80 years of age and older can now book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after the province announced an accelerated rollout of the second shot last week.
Anyone 80 and older who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s immunization clinic at the CLE Coliseum can book an early second dose appointment through the Ontario COVID-19 booking system online or by calling 1-833-943-3900. The appointments will be available starting the week of June 21.
