The Thunder Bay District has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Monday afternoon, but 16 test results are still pending.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Janet DeMille, confirmed there were no cases yet in the community on Monday and said there is also no concrete evidence of community spread of the virus in the area.
The number of cases is rising in Ontario and across the country, but DeMille said that’s not surprising and a good number of those cases are from returning travellers.
The region is still in containment mode — slowing the spread of the virus.
Over the weekend, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Fort Frances, in a woman who had recently returned from a cruise.
