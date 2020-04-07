As five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Thunder Bay District on Monday, the district’s health unit started a phone line to report violations of virus-related orders.
On the weekend, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced a 13th case of the virus in the district — a woman in her 40s who had travelled internationally. And on Monday, five more confirmed cases were announced.
Four of those people reside in the Thunder Bay area and the fifth in Eabametoong First Nation.
A man and woman in their 20s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 60s all tested positive for COVID-19 and are believed to have caught the virus from close contact with another positive individual.
