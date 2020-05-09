A Thunder Bay-based graphene company says it’s testing a specialized
ink that could line fabric-based face masks and filters, potentially
killing off lethal viruses like COVID-19.
“Current N-95 masks trap the virus but don’t kill it,” Zen Graphene
Solutions CEO Francis Dube said last week in a news release.
“Our testing will demonstrate if the graphene ink is an effective
virucide, which would kill the virus (and) could make a big difference
to people’s safety.”
