A Thunder Bay-based graphene company says it’s testing a specialized

ink that could line fabric-based face masks and filters, potentially

killing off lethal viruses like COVID-19.

“Current N-95 masks trap the virus but don’t kill it,” Zen Graphene

Solutions CEO Francis Dube said last week in a news release.

“Our testing will demonstrate if the graphene ink is an effective

virucide, which would kill the virus (and) could make a big difference

to people’s safety.”

