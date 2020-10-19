The Thunder Bay Food Bank is reopening its doors after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March.
Food and other supplies were delivered to the Miles Street food bank on Sept. 24.
The Thunder Bay Food Bank will be open every second Friday morning for the time being and will serve clients in the parking area until renovations are completed. At that time, a full reopening of the building will happen.
Those renovations include floor sealing, painting, door replacements and appropriate personal protective equipment. The building also underwent a deep cleaning.
Funding for the upgrades came from the federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund as well as the United Way of Thunder Bay and the Thunder Bay Community Foundation.
Roots to Harvest lent the food bank some staff to move furniture and paint and several local businesses provided goods and services to the food bank at discounted rates.
The food bank decided to close in March when initial COVID-19 lockdowns were happening because of a shortage of volunteers. The organization is staffed entirely by volunteers, the majority of whom are seniors.
All stock the food bank had in March went to other organizations like the Regional Food Distribution Association, Roots to Harvest, Our Kids Count and the Indigenous Friendship Centre.
“We are thankful to the RFDA, Roots to Harvest, the Salvation Army and other organizations which were able to continue to feed those in need during the past few months,” said Reino Pitkanen, chairperson of the TBFB board, in a news release. “We are happy to be reopening as most of the other local food banks have also done recently. We particularly appreciate that Grace Place operated a temporary bi-weekly food bank to serve our clients during the last two months. They will be able to stop this serve as we open ours.”
Clients are asked to register for the food bank by calling 211. This will ensure there is enough food and records of service can be maintained.
