Comuzzi was in federal politics for over 20 years

Thunder Bay-Nipigon Liberal MP Joe Comuzzi makes a funding

announcement at Confederation College in January 2008.

 Chronicle-Journal file photo

Long-time former MP and cabinet minister Joe Comuzzi has died at the

age of 88 on New Year’s Eve.

Born in what was then Fort William in 1933, Comuzzi lived his entire

life in Thunder Bay.

In 1988, he was elected MP of Thunder Bay-Nipigon, which would later

become Thunder Bay-Superior North.

He resigned as cabinet minister in 2005 to vote against the then-

Liberal government’s same-sex marriage bill.

And after supporting the Conservative budget in 2007, Comuzzi was

expelled from the Liberal caucus.

He sat as an independent before crossing the floor to the

Conservative party later that year. He did not seek re-election in 2008.

Ken Boshcoff, who served as Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP from 2004 to

2008, said Comuzzi crossing the floor to the Conservative Party often

overshadows the work he did for his riding.

Boshcoff said Comuzzi helped get the Northern Ontario School of

Medicine in Thunder Bay and also the Thunder Bay Regional Research

Institute.

“He was very effective at delivering the goods,” said Boshcoff. “He

was instrumental throughout the riding and the region in pressuring

other departments, particularly finance and FedNor.”

“There is no doubt he was an affable character who enjoyed not only

being elected, but he enjoyed helping people and communities and

organizations, particularly charities,” added Boshcoff.