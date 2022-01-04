Long-time former MP and cabinet minister Joe Comuzzi has died at the
age of 88 on New Year’s Eve.
Born in what was then Fort William in 1933, Comuzzi lived his entire
life in Thunder Bay.
In 1988, he was elected MP of Thunder Bay-Nipigon, which would later
become Thunder Bay-Superior North.
He resigned as cabinet minister in 2005 to vote against the then-
Liberal government’s same-sex marriage bill.
And after supporting the Conservative budget in 2007, Comuzzi was
expelled from the Liberal caucus.
He sat as an independent before crossing the floor to the
Conservative party later that year. He did not seek re-election in 2008.
Ken Boshcoff, who served as Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP from 2004 to
2008, said Comuzzi crossing the floor to the Conservative Party often
overshadows the work he did for his riding.
Boshcoff said Comuzzi helped get the Northern Ontario School of
Medicine in Thunder Bay and also the Thunder Bay Regional Research
Institute.
“He was very effective at delivering the goods,” said Boshcoff. “He
was instrumental throughout the riding and the region in pressuring
other departments, particularly finance and FedNor.”
“There is no doubt he was an affable character who enjoyed not only
being elected, but he enjoyed helping people and communities and
organizations, particularly charities,” added Boshcoff.
