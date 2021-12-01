Public health officials are asking parents to be extra vigilant when
screening their children for COVID-19 symptoms as cases of the virus
increase in the Thunder Bay area.
In a letter to parents and caregivers of children and youth in school
and child care in the district, medical officer of health Dr. Janet
DeMille said a large part of the jump in Covid cases is because of
the virus spreading among children who are mostly unvaccinated.
“These children are then passing COVID-19 on to other children in
their school and child care, family members at home, and to others
they are in close contact with outside of school and child-care
settings,” she said.
“Children are also getting COVID-19 from their family members. I want
to remind all parents and caregivers of the important role you play
in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We know this virus spreads very
easily and can quickly disrupt in-person learning.
“Redoubling your efforts in the following areas will help keep your
child and family, your school and the broader community safe.”
Children should not be sent to school, child care or any activities
if they have any symptoms of an illness even if they are fully
vaccinated.
Children and youth need to screen through Ontario’s school and child
care assessment tool at covid-19.ontario.ca/schoolscreening every
morning and follow the instructions provided.
If a child has symptoms of COVID-19, they must isolate and a Covid
test should be arranged. Symptomatic children must stay home and not
go to school or child care. Anyone else in the household unvaccinated
must also isolate until the test results come back negative.
If children pass the screening but have non-Covid symptoms like a
sore throat or congested nose, parents should keep them home until
the symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.
Also, individuals who are active cases of the virus or close contacts
of someone with COVID-19 must follow the instructions of public
health for testing and symptoms.
DeMille also says families should reduce the number of contacts their
children have outside of school or child care, especially in informal
settings where screening, masking and physical distancing may not be
in place.
“Social events like family get-togethers, birthday parties, play
dates and activities with other families are spreading the virus,”
said DeMille in the letter. “When a child passes it on to other
children, more schools and child-care settings are impacted.”
DeMille also encourages everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated
against COVID-19 to get the shots as they are less likely to get the
virus if they are exposed and less likely to pass it on to others.
“Vaccination is literally the No. 1 thing you can do to keep your
child safe from COVID-19 wherever they are and whatever they are
doing,” she said.
COVID-19 symptoms for children ages 17 and younger are: fever and/or
chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss
of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea and a decreased
or lack of appetite for young children and infants.
Symptoms for adults 18 years of age and older are: fever and/or
chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss
of taste or smell, extreme tiredness and muscle aches.
The health unit reported six new cases of the virus on Tuesday
bringing the total number of active cases to 91. Of the new cases,
four are from close contact and two are still under investigation.
All six are in the Thunder Bay area.
The Northwestern Health Unit has 17 active cases in its catchment
area with two new cases in the Dryden and Red Lake area, two new
cases in the Kenora area and one new case in the Rainy River district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.