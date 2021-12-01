Public health officials are asking parents to be extra vigilant when

screening their children for COVID-19 symptoms as cases of the virus

increase in the Thunder Bay area.

In a letter to parents and caregivers of children and youth in school

and child care in the district, medical officer of health Dr. Janet

DeMille said a large part of the jump in Covid cases is because of

the virus spreading among children who are mostly unvaccinated.

“These children are then passing COVID-19 on to other children in

their school and child care, family members at home, and to others

they are in close contact with outside of school and child-care

settings,” she said.

“Children are also getting COVID-19 from their family members. I want

to remind all parents and caregivers of the important role you play

in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We know this virus spreads very

easily and can quickly disrupt in-person learning.

“Redoubling your efforts in the following areas will help keep your

child and family, your school and the broader community safe.”

Children should not be sent to school, child care or any activities

if they have any symptoms of an illness even if they are fully

vaccinated.

Children and youth need to screen through Ontario’s school and child

care assessment tool at covid-19.ontario.ca/schoolscreening every

morning and follow the instructions provided.

If a child has symptoms of COVID-19, they must isolate and a Covid

test should be arranged. Symptomatic children must stay home and not

go to school or child care. Anyone else in the household unvaccinated

must also isolate until the test results come back negative.

If children pass the screening but have non-Covid symptoms like a

sore throat or congested nose, parents should keep them home until

the symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

Also, individuals who are active cases of the virus or close contacts

of someone with COVID-19 must follow the instructions of public

health for testing and symptoms.

DeMille also says families should reduce the number of contacts their

children have outside of school or child care, especially in informal

settings where screening, masking and physical distancing may not be

in place.

“Social events like family get-togethers, birthday parties, play

dates and activities with other families are spreading the virus,”

said DeMille in the letter. “When a child passes it on to other

children, more schools and child-care settings are impacted.”

DeMille also encourages everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated

against COVID-19 to get the shots as they are less likely to get the

virus if they are exposed and less likely to pass it on to others.

“Vaccination is literally the No. 1 thing you can do to keep your

child safe from COVID-19 wherever they are and whatever they are

doing,” she said.

COVID-19 symptoms for children ages 17 and younger are: fever and/or

chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss

of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea and a decreased

or lack of appetite for young children and infants.

Symptoms for adults 18 years of age and older are: fever and/or

chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, decrease or loss

of taste or smell, extreme tiredness and muscle aches.

The health unit reported six new cases of the virus on Tuesday

bringing the total number of active cases to 91. Of the new cases,

four are from close contact and two are still under investigation.

All six are in the Thunder Bay area.

The Northwestern Health Unit has 17 active cases in its catchment

area with two new cases in the Dryden and Red Lake area, two new

cases in the Kenora area and one new case in the Rainy River district.