Viking Cruises, best known for its high-end European river cruises, will start sailing the Great Lakes in 2022 and Thunder Bay is on its map.
Tourism Thunder Bay announced Thursday the largest vessel and investment in Great Lakes cruise shipping will see the city positioned as a major embarkation hub for Viking Expeditions.
Viking jointly announced that it will expand its destination-focused travel experiences with the launch of four new expedition voyages on a new vessel, Viking Octantis, currently under construction in Norway. Two of the trips include Thunder Bay with one starting here.
Itineraries include:
• Undiscovered Great Lakes, an eight-day cruise from Thunder Bay to Milwaukee with stops in Duluth, the Apostle Islands, Soo Locks, Mackinac Island and more.
