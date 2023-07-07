A 23-year-old man was found dead at Silver Falls Provincial Park on Monday, OPP said Thursday evening.
They said it was reported to emergency officials on Monday just before 4 p.m. that someone had fallen into the water at the park. Thunder Bay OPP and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue conducted searches for the Thunder Bay resident.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., the man was found deceased. The death is not considered suspicious in nature and a post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of the fatality.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay OPP by phone at 1-888-310-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.