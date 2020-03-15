About $2.1 million has been allotted to the City of Thunder Bay for its 2020 share of the province’s annual Gas Tax program for transit services.
Allocations are based on two cents per litre of revenues generated from the provincial tax on gasoline. The total allocation announced for the province Thursday is $365 million, a provincial news release said.
Other Northwestern Ontario recipients are Kenora ($146,000), Fort Frances ($71,000) Dryden ($55,000), Sioux Lookout ($49,000), Greenstone ($39,000) Atikokan ($24,000) and Schreiber-Terrace Bay ($23,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.