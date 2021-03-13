Someone in the Thunder Bay district has screened positive for one of the COVID-19 variants.
In a news release, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said the mutation is associated with the variants of concern and additional sequencing will be done to confirm the result and determine the specific variant type.
