Super win

Resolute pulp and paper mill superintendent Nikki Stein won the Rising Star Award from the Forest Products Association of Canada.

 Submitted photo

A Thunder Bay woman was the recipient of a Forest Products Association of Canada award earlier this week.

On Monday, Nikki Stein, superintendent at Resolute’s pulp and paper mill in Thunder Bay, accepted a Rising Star Award from the association for pursuing the development of forest bi-products.

“We are a big industry that provides many career opportunities — both directly and indirectly,” said Stein in a news release.

