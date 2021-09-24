A Thunder Bay woman was the recipient of a Forest Products Association of Canada award earlier this week.
On Monday, Nikki Stein, superintendent at Resolute’s pulp and paper mill in Thunder Bay, accepted a Rising Star Award from the association for pursuing the development of forest bi-products.
“We are a big industry that provides many career opportunities — both directly and indirectly,” said Stein in a news release.
