This June marks the 10th anniversary of Thunder Pride and the organization had big plans to celebrate the milestone.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all public events scheduled for this year’s celebration have been cancelled.
“It’s disappointing but the safety and well-being of our community is paramount at this moment,” said chairperson Jason Veltri. “We realized with cancellations across the country and everything from other Pride festivals to concerts to larger festivals in our city, we knew the writing was on the wall.”
Thunder Pride is still hoping to offer a virtual solution to the annual festival.
“Hopefully that will bring some joy to everyone in our community,” said Veltri, noting they are still looking at how that will work and what events can be transferred online.
