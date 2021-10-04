ThunderCon will return in 2022.
The popular pop culture convention has confirmed it will be back Sept. 17 and 18, 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic had forced the event to be put on hiatus in 2020 and 2021.
In a news release, board chairperson Kevin Taylor said the board of directors and core organizing committee volunteers are excited to have a definitive goal established and “look forward to getting to work solidifying guests, operational funding, and logistical support.”
The two-day event features panels, performance, celebrity guests and a pop culture marketplace for all ages.
“We have been fortunate enough to develop some important new relationships with similar convention organizers during the hiatus,” says Taylor. “And with science, perseverance, and human ingenuity, we are able to further develop a safe, inclusive, and positive entertainment experience for all ages.”
