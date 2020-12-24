Sheamus Elvish received more than $28,000 from his grandmother for Christmas this year.
Odene Elvish bought a ticket in this year’s Intercity Shopping Centre’s 50/50 draw, which raises money for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre every holiday season.
Odene bought the ticket for her grandson who is living in Toronto completing an apprenticeship program and thought Sheamus could use the cash.
