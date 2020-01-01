Big draw

From left, Kevin French, dealer principal at Performance Kia, draws the winning ticket for the Crime Stoppers Westjet Raffle with Solade Nicol, Crime Stoppers board member. Tracy Apperly was the grand prize winner for a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies and a $750 pre-paid Visa gift card for a total prize value of $3,650.

 BRENT LINTON

One lucky Thunder Bay resident will be starting the new year off right.

Crime Stoppers board members held their draw Monday for a trip for two anywhere WestJet flies along with a pre-paid Visa gift card worth $750.

The trip for two was the grand prize among a host of prizes donated by area retailers to help support Crime Stoppers.

“Crime Stoppers doesn’t receive any government funding and any money we need is raised by the board,” Shawn Peremesko, a Crime Stoppers board member, told The Chronicle-Journal.

