Winter wonderland

A couple walks along Marlborough Street during Monday’s blizzard in

Thunder Bay.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

With 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected throughout Monday and

winds up to 50 kilometres per hour, the city issued a weather alert

to the community under its COVID-19 Severe Weather Response Plan.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are at increased risk during

severe weather and the public is reminded there are two 24-hour

emergency shelters — the Salvation Army and Shelter House, as well as

Grace Place’s Out of the Cold program, the Urban Abbey’s overnight

women’s shelters and the warming centres at PACE and Elevate NWO.

Windburn, trench foot and frost nip are risks of the cold weather and

in extreme cases, frostbite and hypothermia can happen.

If city residents see someone on the street in need of help because

of the weather, call the Shelter House’s SOS program at 620-7678 and

for medical emergencies, call 911.

Residents are also asked to check in with vulnerable friends,

neighbours and family.

Populations at great risk to weather include: infants and children;

elderly; people with chronic conditions; outdoor workers; sports

enthusiasts; and people lacking proper shelter, clothing or food.