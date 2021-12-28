With 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected throughout Monday and
winds up to 50 kilometres per hour, the city issued a weather alert
to the community under its COVID-19 Severe Weather Response Plan.
Individuals experiencing homelessness are at increased risk during
severe weather and the public is reminded there are two 24-hour
emergency shelters — the Salvation Army and Shelter House, as well as
Grace Place’s Out of the Cold program, the Urban Abbey’s overnight
women’s shelters and the warming centres at PACE and Elevate NWO.
Windburn, trench foot and frost nip are risks of the cold weather and
in extreme cases, frostbite and hypothermia can happen.
If city residents see someone on the street in need of help because
of the weather, call the Shelter House’s SOS program at 620-7678 and
for medical emergencies, call 911.
Residents are also asked to check in with vulnerable friends,
neighbours and family.
Populations at great risk to weather include: infants and children;
elderly; people with chronic conditions; outdoor workers; sports
enthusiasts; and people lacking proper shelter, clothing or food.
