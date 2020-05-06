The City of Thunder Bay is running a deficit of about $5 million because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And Mayor Bill Mauro doesn’t want to see that offset with a large tax increase.
At Monday’s city council meeting, administration presented a report outlining the loss in revenue caused by the pandemic, noting a $4.5 million loss in revenue from tax-supported services and another $700,000 loss in revenue from rate-supported services.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.