Temperatures are dropping and the annual Coats For Kids campaign is heating up.
The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, Thunder Bay Catholic Principals Council, and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association, Thunder Bay elementary Unit are co-ordinating a collection of outerwear from donations.
The items will be distributed at the Victoriaville Village Green on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and through the week, Nov. 16 to 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Brian Philips, the field operations manager with Victoriaville Mall, says the coat drive has been an annual event at the centre for around 10 years. Between 1,500 to 2,000 coats and jackets are distributed to those who need them.
