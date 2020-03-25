Union officials didn’t have many answers concerning the future of Thunder Bay’s Bombardier plant on Tuesday after it was announced the company would be stopping production on all its aircraft and rail production because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian Press reported the company was stopping all non-essential work in Canada and that impacted employees would be placed on furlough. Executives and board members will also forgo pay.
Unifor Local 1075 president Dominic Pasqualino said the news was new and he wasn’t sure of any timelines on when production would end.
